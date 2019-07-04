Perhaps nothing is more symbolic of Donald Trump’s disdain for the U.S. Constitution than his attempt to force the Justice Department to defy the nation’s separation of powers by ignoring a Supreme Court ruling on Independence Day. But that’s where we’re at.
Earlier this week, the debate about whether the 2020 Census
would include a question
about citizenship seemed to be settled. Last week, the Supreme Court rejected
the Trump administration’s justification for including the question about
citizenship on the census. On Tuesday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross acknowledged
that ruling. Justice Department officials said
the same day they would move forward with printing the census without the
question.
But then Trump sent everything into a tailspin with a tweet
on Wednesday calling news of the announcements “fake.” “We are absolutely
moving forward, as we must, because of the importance of the answer to this
question,” Trump
tweeted.
That prompted an unplanned
telephone conference between U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel in
Maryland, Justice Department lawyers, and attorneys for plaintiffs in a case
attempting to block the question from being included. That conversation was bizarre
and unprecedented, to say the least.
Firstly, one of the Justice Department lawyers seemed just as shocked by Trump’s tweet as the judge and everyone else. Secondly, the other Justice Department official on the call, Jody Hunt, told the judge the administration would seek a different legal justification to include the question on the census.
As MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow pointed out, Hunt, who
currently serves as the assistant attorney general for the department’s civil division,
previously served as former Attorney General Jeff Session’s chief of staff. That
means that he intimately knows the consequences of defying a Trump order.
“Is the Government going to continue efforts to place a
citizenship question on the 2020 census?” Judge Hazel asked, according
to a transcript of Wednesday’s telephone conference.
Justice Department attorney Josh Gardner, who was on
vacation and admitted that he was taken by surprise by Trump’s tweet, responded by
saying, “What I told the Court yesterday was absolutely my best understanding
of the state of affairs and, apparently, also the Commerce Department’s state
of affairs, because you probably saw Secretary Ross issued a statement very similar
to what I told the Court. The tweet this morning was the first I had heard of
the President’s position on this issue, just like the plaintiffs and Your
Honor. I do not have a deeper understanding of what that means at this juncture
other than what the President has tweeted. But, obviously, as you can imagine,
I am doing my absolute best to figure out what’s going on.”
He added: “I can tell you that I have confirmed that the
Census Bureau is continuing with the process of printing the questionnaire without
a citizenship question, and that process has not stopped.”
Gardner called the aftermath of Trump’s tweet “a very fluid
situation which we are trying to get our arms around.”
But Hunt interjected, saying that Justice Department
officials had been “instructed to examine whether there is a path forward, consistent
with the Supreme Court’s decision, that would allow us to include the
citizenship question on the census.”
In other words, administration officials are looking for
another excuse to include the question in order to send the case back to the
Supreme Court in hopes that the court will green-light it. A do-over, if you
will. Never mind that Justice Department attorneys had told the court
that the printing of the census had to
take place in June to meet deadlines.
Judge Hazel was not amused. “If you were Facebook and an
attorney for Facebook told me one thing, and then I read a press release from
Mark Zuckerberg telling me something else, I would be demanding that Mark
Zuckerberg appear in court with you the next time because I would be saying I
don’t think you speak for your anymore,” the judge said.
He set a deadline of Friday at 2 p.m. for Justice Department
lawyers to tell him whether they’d be printing the census without the question
or moving forward.
On Thursday, Trump doubled down, via Twitter. “So important
for our Country that the very simple and basic ‘Are you a Citizen of the United
States?’ question be allowed to be asked in the 2020 Census,” he wrote. “Department
of Commerce and the Department of Justice are working very hard on this, even
on the 4th of July!”
Additionally, Axios reported that Trump is considering
issuing an executive order to include the question on the census.
“We didn’t come this
far just to throw in the towel,” a senior administration official
told Axios.
“If the
president of the United States were to issue an executive order,
supported by his full Article II powers, directing that the citizenship
question be included in the 2020 census, I believe the Supreme Court would
affirm the constitutional power of the president to include the citizenship
question in the census,” former federal
judge J. Michael Luttig told the news site.
But as legal analysts point out, the census requirement is
outlined in Article I, not Article II, of the Constitution. And the Constitution’s
Census Clause explicitly states that Congress
determines the conducting of the census.
At this point, it’s unclear what will happen next. But the
next chapter of this ridiculous saga takes place tomorrow afternoon. Meanwhile,
Happy Fourth of July, everyone!