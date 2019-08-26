It’s possible that the first crime committed in space has happened. The New York Times reported that astronaut Lt Col. Anne McClain has been accused of hacked into her estranged wife’s bank account while aboard the International Space Station.

McClain’s spouse, Summer Worden, alleged that McClain hacked into her USAA account. “I was shocked and appalled at the audacity by her to think that she could get away with that, and I was very disheartened that I couldn’t keep anything private,” Worden told NBC Houston affiliate KPRC.

The Times said that it “may be the first allegation of criminal wrongdoing in space.”



USAA supplied evidence of the hack to her attorneys, Worden told the affiliate. The Times reported that the alleged hack took place around the time when McClain was supposed to take part of the first all-woman spacewalk. McClain, who was in space from Dec. 3, 2018 to June 24, 2019, strongly denied the accusation in a tweet on Sunday.

The pair is in the process of a divorce and custody battle over a 6-year-old son, according to NBC News. “Family cases are extremely difficult and private matters for all parties involved. Neither Anne nor we will be commenting on this personal matter. We appreciate the medias understanding and respect, as maintaining privacy, is in the best interest of the child and family members involved,” Rusty Hardin, an attire for McClain, told KPRC.

NASA didn’t comment on the accusations, but said McClain “has an accomplished military career, flew combat missions in Iraq and is one of NASA’s top astronauts. She did a great job on her most recent NASA mission aboard the International Space Station. Like with all NASA employees, NASA does not comment on personal or personnel matters.”