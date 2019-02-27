Photo: J. Scott Applewhite (AP)

Matt Gaetz is an overtly racist lunatic who seems hell bent on espousing every single one of the Republican party’s many, many odious positions. On the other hand, he is extremely, intensely dumb. Just a laser-focused idiot. Industrial grade stupidity.

The latest example of Gaetzs’s genius came yesterday, when he tweeted what certainly appears to be a threat at Michael Cohen the night before the former Trump lawyer’s planned testimony in front of the House Oversight Committee (which Gaetz is not on).

Gaetz deleted the tweet, and then, this morning, actually apologized for it, which did exactly nothing to help his case that the tweet did not actually constitute witness tampering. The Florida Bar, where Gaetz is licensed to practice law, does not appear to agree!

Per the Daily Beast’s reporting, the Florida Bar has opened an investigation into Gaetz:

The organization, which licenses lawyers to practice in the state, would not disclose details of the investigation, but spokesperson Francine Walker, said the bar is “quite aware of [Gaetz’s] comments...and we have opened an investigation.” “If rules have been violated, The Florida Bar will vigorously pursue appropriate discipline by the Florida Supreme Court,” Walker said in a statement. “The Florida Bar takes its responsibility of regulating lawyer conduct very seriously.”

I can think of no better outcome to the Cohen fiasco than it somehow claiming Matt Gaetz’s law license through an incredible act of collateral idiocy. Gaetz confirmed he was under investigation to a USA Today reporter.

But there’s more. During the Cohen hearings, which Gaetz has been hanging around despite not being on the committee (because he is clearly a messy bitch who lives for drama), Virgin Islands Del. Stacey Plaskett went as far as to suggest that Gaetz could be referred for criminal prosecution for witness tampering.

Crimes! Michael Cohen did them! Matt Gaetz might have done them! What a time to be alive.