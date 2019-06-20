The GOP-controlled Senate voted on Thursday to block a White House-backed arms sale to Saudi Arabia, with seven Republicans breaking ranks to join Democrats in opposing the administration’s suspiciously close ties with the Saudi kingdom. President Trump is expected to veto the resolution.
