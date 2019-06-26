The House Oversight Committee has authorized a subpoena of flagrant scofflaw Kellyanne Conway, after Conway refused to testify about her many documented violations of the Hatch Act. Given this White House’s attitude toward subpoenas, I’m sure she’ll be eager to speak this time.
