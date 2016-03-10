President Barack Obama is currently hosting Canada's newly minted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House for a series of diplomatic media appearances, involving matters like discussing climate change and kissing babies.

Technically speaking, there's nothing about their meeting that's out of the ordinary for two heads of state who share a border, but according to the good people of the internet, there's something about the pair that makes them seem…right for each other.

To be clear, both world leaders introduced their respective wives to one another but, much in the same way that people are convinced that Finn and Poe are destined for one another, there are those who are invested in the idea of a Obama-Trudeau bromance.

"Overall, the President and I agree on many things," Trudeau explained candidly. "Including of paramount importance the direction we want to take our countries in."

"Now, I don't want to gloss over the very real differences between Americans and Canadians," Obama joked during an interview with CNN. "There are some things we will probably never agree on. Whose beer is better? Who's better at hockey? Where's the Stanley Cup right now? I'm sorry, is it in my hometown, with the Chicago Blackhawks?"

Though their bromance is destined to remain strictly platonic, it's obvious that the two men are getting along famously. Even (read: especially) when presented out of context, photos of them practically shout: "This man here? I like him quite a bit."

While Trudeau's time here in the States is set to regrettably short, Obama plans on making a trip north to Canada later this year in June for what he's calling the Three Amigos Summit. It's unclear if the third amigo, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, could pose a threat to the love that Obama and Trudeau share.