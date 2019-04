The L.A. Times reveals milquetoast Mayor Pete’s “eclectic taste in pop music”—skkkkrrtttt, sike!!!!!!!!!!!!! Unless you consider loving Phish, Dave Matthews Band, Rage Against the Machine, and Spoon “eclectic”! Although he prefers Cardi over Nicki (correct), we CANNOT trust him for saying Hail to the Thief is his favorite Radiohead album.