Photo: Getty

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is reportedly back in that deliciously twisted game we call politic’s, ready and willing to waste his time helping a GOP candidate in her futile efforts to take down one of the Democratic Party’s young stars in one of the most liberal districts in the country.



According to New York, medical journalist Ruth Papazian, who plans to challenge Ocasio-Cortez next year, has been telling “Republican operatives in New York”—all six of them—that Lewandowski is serving as an unofficial adviser to her campaign. Papazian refused to comment because of Holy Week, Intelligencer reported, while Lewandowski “couldn’t be reached for comment.”

Lewandowski was last seen at the D.C. lobbying firm Turnberry Solutions, where he reportedly advised T-Mobile on its merger with Sprint. The last time I can personally remember hearing Lewandowski’s name is last year, when he responded to a story about a girl with Down Syndrome being separated from her mother with, “Womp womp.” Pretty good encapsulation of what a stand-up guy he is.

Papazian, who, according to Intelligencer, runs a Facebook group called Bronx Bolshevik Bulletin, is apparently running against Ocasio-Cortez primarily because of her opposition to Amazon’s free ride in New York. She’s going to have an uphill battle, however, considering that Ocasio-Cortez’s district in Queens and the Bronx is heavily Democratic; Ocasio-Cortez’s 2018 Republican opponent, Anthony Pappas, got just 13 percent of the vote. (Ocasio-Cortez might not be out of the woods for re-election just yet, as anonymous Democrats mad that she’s making them look bad by actually advocating for her constituents have warned that she could face a primary challenge in 2020.)

In a just world, this would be enough to prevent us nightly Corey Lewandowski TV rants about AOC and socialism and Venezuela and Amazon. Given both cable news’ and Lewandowski’s track records, however, I’m not so hopeful.