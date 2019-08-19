Illustration for article titled The Morning Show Looks Depressing as Hell and I Will Watch Every Minute
Screenshot: YouTube

Today, Apple dropped the trailer for The Morning Show, its new series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon about all the ~draaamaaaaaa~ happening at a Today-like program that airs during the non-evening hours.

At Splinter, we love shows and we really love mornings, especially our managing editor Katherine Krueger, so of course we are all in on this one. The trailer is full of a lot of VERY BIG MOMENTS of PEOPLE LOOKING CONCERNED and SHOUTING. Really, it seems like one endless parade of human misery. Take a look for yourself.

Here’s Jennifer Aniston, looking concerned.

Illustration for article titled The Morning Show Looks Depressing as Hell and I Will Watch Every Minute

Advertisement

There’s Jennifer Aniston again, looking quite serious.

Illustration for article titled The Morning Show Looks Depressing as Hell and I Will Watch Every Minute

Advertisement

There’s...this guy, pained. Wow, tough stuff.

Illustration for article titled The Morning Show Looks Depressing as Hell and I Will Watch Every Minute

Advertisement

Steve Carell...you guessed it...not happy. (Especially because the show appears to be implying that he’s some kind of Matt Lauer figure? I really hope that’s not where they’re going.)

Illustration for article titled The Morning Show Looks Depressing as Hell and I Will Watch Every Minute

Advertisement

That’s Billy Crudup, not quite feeling the situation.

Illustration for article titled The Morning Show Looks Depressing as Hell and I Will Watch Every Minute

Advertisement

Nope, not thrilled.

Illustration for article titled The Morning Show Looks Depressing as Hell and I Will Watch Every Minute

Advertisement

Reese! Yeah she’s bummed out. (Maybe because of the hair?)

Illustration for article titled The Morning Show Looks Depressing as Hell and I Will Watch Every Minute

Advertisement

Jen again...even less amused.

Illustration for article titled The Morning Show Looks Depressing as Hell and I Will Watch Every Minute

Advertisement

Reese again, not particularly delighted.

Illustration for article titled The Morning Show Looks Depressing as Hell and I Will Watch Every Minute

Advertisement

This water is fucking LIVID.

Illustration for article titled The Morning Show Looks Depressing as Hell and I Will Watch Every Minute

Advertisement

Will I watch? Duh, every second. Trailer below.