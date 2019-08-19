Screenshot: YouTube

Today, Apple dropped the trailer for The Morning Show, its new series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon about all the ~draaamaaaaaa~ happening at a Today-like program that airs during the non-evening hours.



At Splinter, we love shows and we really love mornings, especially our managing editor Katherine Krueger, so of course we are all in on this one. The trailer is full of a lot of VERY BIG MOMENTS of PEOPLE LOOKING CONCERNED and SHOUTING. Really, it seems like one endless parade of human misery. Take a look for yourself.

Here’s Jennifer Aniston, looking concerned.

There’s Jennifer Aniston again, looking quite serious.



There’s...this guy, pained. Wow, tough stuff.

Steve Carell...you guessed it...not happy. (Especially because the show appears to be implying that he’s some kind of Matt Lauer figure? I really hope that’s not where they’re going.)

That’s Billy Crudup, not quite feeling the situation.

Nope, not thrilled.

Reese! Yeah she’s bummed out. (Maybe because of the hair?)

Jen again...even less amused.

Reese again, not particularly delighted.

This water is fucking LIVID.



Will I watch? Duh, every second. Trailer below.