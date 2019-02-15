When Amazon, the mega-corporation that some people bizarrely seem to think of as a beloved old friend, announced on Thursday that they won’t build one of their headquarters in New York City, community organizers were able to claim a major, well-deserved victory.

So just as the day follows the dawn, the takes about why this is actually quite bad have been absolutely godawful. Here’s a sampling of people who should be named and shamed.

First up: MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, who’s been on a real tear lately, and seems to see no connection between one of the world’s largest companies paying $0 in taxes and destroying every community it touches:

Local media man Errol Louis fuckin’ LOVED this aborted monstrosity:

Here’s Andrew Ross Sorkin, a true testament to learning something new every day:

Let’s check in on a literal venture capitalist:

Actually, unions are to blame too:

This gobbledygook from a former Andrew Cuomo staffer reportedly fixing to wage a primary challenge to power House Democrat Jerrold Nadler:

I had never heard of the jack-of-several trades, master of none before today, and now I’m very sorry I have:

Last and least, a good point from the rude pundit:

I’m sure all these people also would’ve been tweeting their outrage about Amazon’s newest employees being on food stamps or subjected to union-busting at HQ2. Oh, what could have been!