Screenshot: Anna Sanders / Michaela Kennedy Cuomo (Twitter / Instagram)

When he’s not calling himself “undocumented,” or musing about a “sexy” airport terminal, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is apparently a “big softy.”



I know this because he told me so in an deranged Instagram video posted Friday by his 21 year old daughter Michaela Kennedy Cuomo and shared on Twitter by New York Daily News reporter Anna Sanders.



What? WHAT?



I say we should not believe Cuomo’s assertion that he has a “soft warm heart” until his daughter—and every single resident of New York state—is allowed to touch his chest to prove it’s there.

