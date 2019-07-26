Photo: Getty

Pete Buttigieg might have a lot of money right now, but what good is money to someone who has a cowboy hat from Gucci?



The Daily Beast reported on Friday that as part of preparations for BuzzFeed’s Internet Live show, which took place in Manhattan on Thursday night, the outlet wanted a collaboration between the 20-year old chart-topping rapper—who released yet another remix of this song yesterday—and the Democratic presidential candidate.

According to the Daily Beast, we have Lil Nas X to thank for not subjecting us to what surely would have been the pinnacle of bad music/politics crossovers:

Buttigieg was pitched on a preliminary idea of appearing via video, reciting the lyrics to “Old Town Road” in some form of a collaboration with the surging pop star. But according to sources, the plan was foiled when Lil Nas X rejected the proposal. The singer was not opposed to Buttigieg personally, sources said, but instead told BuzzFeed News that he did not want to be seen as endorsing a particular candidate in the race. As a result, the sources said, the idea was dropped and Buttigieg did not participate in the event.



Thank you to Lil Nas X, who is a troll first and a musician second, for realizing how cringeworthy this would have been. Take notes, Tim Kaine and former members of the Replacements.