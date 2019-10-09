Photo: AP

I regret to inform you that it’s Wednesday morning and the president is tweeting madly.



It’s not even 10 a.m. on the East Coast. And yet Donald Trump has used so many caps, more than enough for one day:

Unfortunately, the worst person you know (the president) tucked a (mostly, until the end there) good point in his morning tweets:

He knows more about the Iraq war than this woman! Wow.

And, of course, he tweeted about the ongoing impeachment crisis, doubling down on the notion that his call with the Ukrainian president was “perfect” even after it was reported yesterday that one official on the call described it as “crazy” and “frightening.”

I too would like to reserve the first two hours of my workday for tweeting about whatever’s grinding my gears that particular day. But I guess that’s what blogging is for!