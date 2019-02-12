The president is thrilled to announce that, from here on out, the 4th of July “could” become an exciRafi SchwartzYesterday 12:35pmFiled to: metapostFiled to: metapostmetapostDonald TrumpTrump ParadeJuly 4Fourth of July4th of July4th of July ParadeHolidays511EditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe president is thrilled to announce that, from here on out, the 4th of July “could” become an exciting tradition for America. Share This StoryAbout the authorRafi SchwartzRafi SchwartzSenior writer. When in doubt he'll have the soup. EmailTwitterPosts