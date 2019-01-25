Photo: Evan Vucci/AP

In a stunning turn of events, Donald Trump blinked (again) and the government will reopen, at least for a few weeks. It’s amazing what the Democrats can achieve if they flatly refuse to capitulate to Trump’s agenda!

A smaller but no less delightful reaction has come from conservatives furious about Trump’s address, during which the big wet president ad libbed about migrant women being gagged with duct tape while capitulating on his cornerstone foreign policy issue.

Screenshot: Breitbart

And losing it they are.

Screenshot: Drudge Report

Screenshot: Washington Examiner

They cannot handle the president bending to the evil Democrats!

Screenshot: The Daily Caller

Screenshot: Gateway Pundit

Even the right-wing media’s muckiest mucks are sick to their stomachs over Trump’s white flag waving:

And then there was alt-right troll Mike Cernovich, taking calls from fans disparaging Trump, or as Cernovich has taken to calling him, the “Commander-in-Soy.”

Yes, they must admit that Nancy Pelosi is now alpha. Or, they could stick their head in the sand and ignore Trump’s failure, like these losers:

He hasn’t been owned, America. He hasn’t been owned!!!