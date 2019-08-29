Photo: Paul Sancya (AP)

ABC News released the specifications of the third Democratic National Debate on Thursday, and it feels like a personal attack on me, a person who watches these debates.

Gird your loins: Variety is reporting that the debate is three hours long from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST. It will be moderated by ABC News talent George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, and Linsey Davis and Univision’s Jorge Ramos. (I’m excited to see multiple white people look confuse when the Spanish language is used.)

What’s worse, in my opinion, is that ABC News isn’t doing two nights of debate. I think it would have been more effective to do fewer candidates spread across two nights or make all the candidates debate both nights. In fact, make the second night specifically about climate change, the problem that is going to kill us all!!!

It’s unclear if the questions will still contain so many conservatives assumptions built into them, or if we’ll meaningful cover climate change or reproductive rights or if centrists will continue yelling about how spending the money to provide everyone free healthcare at point of access is Actually Bad.

But ABC News doesn’t care about my opinions. Here’s the podium layout for the night:

The only good part of this debate is that it’s in Texas, giddyup!

