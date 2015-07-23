This week, multiple outlets have covered the story of Andrew Hawryluk, a 23-year-old animator living in Denver who claims to have eaten Chipotle since Lent, 153 days ago.

The photo most frequently circulating with these stories appears to show Hawryluk’s results:

But all is not as it seems.

Hurylak admits on the website chronicling his journey, ChipotLife.com, that he has not exclusively been eating Chipotle.

“I eat pretty normally. - mainly chicken breast, steak, random fruits and vegetables (when I’m not feeling lazy), and different types of nuts,” he writes. “But no legumes. Keep it simple.”

Advertisement

Reached by Fusion, Hawryluk also admitted he has never eaten a Chipotle burrito, whose tortillas alone contain 300 calories and 690 mg of sodium (Chipotle is working on this issue).

Instead he sticks to a bowl of what amounts to a chicken-rice salad with veggies.

“I've never actually ordered a burrito from Chipotle in my life!” he said. “That's the exact reason though – not nutritional enough for my diet.”

Advertisement

But even his burritophobia does not explain his physique, he admitted.

“I'd say my physicality is 30% diet, 20% exercise and 50% genetics,” he said. “I'm 23 and have a fast metabolism, so I'm chalking it all up to that instead of bragging about being a perfectly-disciplined eater or pro weightlifter.”

Advertisement

On his blog, he says that while he has lowered his cholesterol since going on the diet, he suspects “any changes were common/negligible and had very little to do with Chipotle specifically.”

Despite all these caveats, he says he has been contacted by Chipotle itself.

“I've had some back and forth with Chipotle, dating all the way back to the early days of Chipotlent,” he said. “They seem to get a kick out of what I'm doing.

Advertisement

Chipotle confirmed this.

“We have certainly been in touch with Andrew via social (he’s been sending photos and such throughout his Chipotle adventure),” spokesman Chris Arnold said in an email. “He’s a great fan and we always like to engage with our friends and followers. We haven’t, however, talked about any kind of endorsement deal. We think it’s amazing that people like Andrew will do this just for love of the game, not because they’re getting some kind of incentive to do it. That’s real passion, and what we think makes what he’s doing so cool.”

Indeed, while he’d be willing to be the (pre-FBI-sting) “Jared of Chipotle,” Hawryluk agrees he doesn’t think he would fit with their brand.

Advertisement

“I'm 100% down to be the face of Chipotle if they want me, although I don't think that'd fit with their brand. I like how their ads only ever show the food and usually never the people eating it. Feels more all-inclusive that way.”

Rob covers business, economics and the environment for Fusion. He previously worked at Business Insider. He grew up in Chicago.