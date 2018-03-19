The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is a federal agency charged with “protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical, or mechanical hazard.” To that end, the agency also runs one of the weirdest social media presence of any government-run Twitter account.

From its verified account, the agency tweeted an offbeat, if benign, message about poison prevention on Monday

Here is the agency’s current pinned tweet:

The level of irony with which one is supposed to read these tweets is unknowable. The tweets could either be written by a very Photoshop-proficient 40-year-old federal employee or a 23-year-old liberal arts school graduate who listens to vaporwave and has been irony poisoned beyond recognition.

The account features innocuous-looking safety tips and alerts about products that have been recalled:

Interspersed with stuff like this:

I’ve been following @USCPSC for the past few months and am always somewhat unnerved by how the account walks the line between innocent household safety tips and post-post-post-modern memes about replacing your smoke alarm battery. I’m not sure if I like whatever this account is doing, but it feels visionary, somehow. (I’ve reached out to the CPSC’s “social media specialist” and will update this post if I hear back about their process.)

Please read these tweets and share in my confusion:



The account also features the USCPSC’s safety mascot, Barks McWoofins:

Like Schrödinger’s Beagle, I cannot tell if we are meant to think McWoofins i alive or dead. Perhaps he is both at once.



If you or someone you know runs the USCPSC Twitter account, please get in touch. I have a lot of questions. If this was all an elaborate ruse to get a news outlet to write about your agency, congration, you done it.

