Photo: Sandy Huffaker/Getty

California Rep. Duncan Hunter is truly the worst: he’s a racist who has repeatedly defended war criminals, and lest we forget, VAPED ON THE FLOOR OF CONGRESS.



But when he’s not out talking about how he probably did war crimes, Hunter has been defending himself from charges that he and his wife used campaign funds to take fancy trips to Italy and buy video games, among many other charges.

Now, Hunter’s wife, who he previously tried to blame for the misuse of funds, has flipped. Margaret Hunter changed her plea in a San Diego court from not guilty to guilty, admitting that she and her husband misused $200,000 of campaign funds, according to BuzzFeed.

Margaret Hunter pleaded guilt to a count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and could receive a sentence of up to five years. According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Hunter admitted her and her husband used his campaign funds “as their personal bank account.”

Hunter has also now agreed to cooperate with the government in the investigation of her and her husband. Duncan Hunter, meanwhile, is still pleading not guilty. Drama!

Advertisement

The details of this case just keep getting better.

From BuzzFeed:

Margaret Hunter admitted in court that the couple used the funds to go on expensive trips, including to Las Vegas, Disneyland, and Laguna Beach, California, as well as a $10,000 trip to Italy. They also spent the money on golf, shopping sprees, private school tuition for their kids, dinners, and plane tickets for their pet rabbit, Eggburt.

Advertisement

Pray for Eggburt.

It’s actually pretty incredibly that it took this long for Margaret Hunter to flip. Last year, on Fox News, Duncan Hunter tried to put the blame for the entirety of his alleged misdeeds on his wife.

“She was also the campaign manager, so whatever she did, that’ll be looked at too, I’m sure,” he told Fox News. “But I didn’t do it. I didn’t spend any money illegally.”

Advertisement

Let’s see how long this story holds up now that Margaret is cooperating!

In light of the news of her flipping, Duncan Hunter told CNN to be nice to his wife.

“As Margaret’s case concludes, she should be left alone. I am the Congressman, this is my campaign, and any further attention on this issue should be directed solely to me,” he said.

Advertisement

I am the Congressman, I am the Eggburt, goo goo g’joob.

Have fun in prison, Duncan!