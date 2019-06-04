President Donald Trump is having a jolly good time looking like a deer in the headlights in the UK, but his adult children are the ones really having the time of their lives!!

What are these ding dongs wearing? And could they have worn anything else to make them appear less prime for snacking when the poor eventually eat the rich??

Doesn’t Ivanka look like a white family member from Get Out? The resemblance—uncanny!

Yeah, this BFF photo isn’t helping...

Donj in a monkey suit looking like he doesn’t know how to casually pose for a photo, it’s all so *chef’s kiss*.

Really, do none of the Trump men know how to... stand?

Seriously, Eric, what in the fuck man...

This “ladies pic” with daddy is something else.

It’s clear the winner of these ~Family Trip 2k19~ photos is Tiffany Trump, for obviously being Trump’s least involved child and somehow still managing an invite to Buckingham Palace over Barron. Better luck next time, kid!