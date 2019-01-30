As the second anniversary of the 2017 Yemeni bodega strike approaches, one of the organizers, Debbie Almontaser, explains how thousands of people came together in just 36 hours and carried out of the most powerful responses to Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban.



This is episode three of the second season of The Secret Life of Muslims, a video series with a view on modern Islam you’re not getting on cable news. Check out new episodes every Wednesday.

