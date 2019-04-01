Today is a holiday for children and borderline abusive parents. It’s also apparently a holiday for this big hulking oaf to lumber back into my consciousness:



I will admit: I fell for this for a moment, because that’s how awful our political world has gotten. Nothing is outside the realm of possibility anymore. Because sure, why not, it’s not like things aren’t already going to continue getting much worse before they get any better.

You see, the joke is that some people would actually want James Comey to be our president; that candidates seem to think voters might elect a centrist after most recently choosing a racist buffoon to lead us; and that politics are a joke to these people.

I say: get fucked, today and every day.