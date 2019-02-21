Photo: Alex Wong (Getty)

The Green New Deal plan proposed by progressive Democrats to literally save our species from catastrophic global climate change faces strong political opposition in Washington, D.C., where an array of self-proclaimed pragmatists, lobbyist shills, and global warming disbelievers are lining up on the side of planetary annihilation against lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey.



And now, the poster boy for Beltway corruption has joined the fight to doom mankind.

In a fundraising email addressed to “Fellow Patriot[s],” disgraced former lobbyist Jack Abramoff—who was sentenced to 48 months in prison for conspiracy, fraud and tax evasion in 2008—takes a direct shot at AOC and her proposed environmental legislation, explaining:

These socialists are so confused, and their messaging is getting worse by the minute. They seem to think that cows and airplanes are a threat to our future. Sounds to me like they have been infected by Mad Cow Disease.

The appeal, sent on behalf of the newly constituted Protect American Values super PAC and first reported on by E&E News, lists Abramoff as an “Honorary Chairman,” and urges supporters to donate in order to “implement a strategy and build a force that counters the Left’s actions at every step.”

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wasn’t even in diapers when I started fighting the Left,” Abramoff writes in the email. “I’m about to teach her and her cronies a few things they are going to wish they never learned—and it won’t just be a math lesson.” Presumably these are lessons he learned during his years in prison for being so corrupt that even Washington couldn’t handle it?

Still, in a perverse way, we should be thankful for Abramoff coming out so strongly against the Green New Deal. Because if Jack Abramoff is this unreservedly opposed to something, you can be pretty damn sure it’s a good idea.