Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty

You hate (love) to see it: President Donald Trump’s large adult son getting spit upon by a restaurant worker.

It’s true: one hell of a brave employee of the Aviary cocktail bar in Chicago was taken into Secret Service custody on Tuesday night after spitting on Eric Trump. It was apparently no big deal though—or maybe the agents just wanted to commend her on her aim—because the employee was released later that night, according to the Daily Beast.

Breitbart News, citing “sources familiar with the matter,” said that “the young woman–an employee of the establishment–came right up to [Trump] and spit in his face,” and then “murmured inaudibly something that sounded like it was anti-Trump.”

“It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems,” Trump told Breitbart. “For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility. When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning.”

Trump did not press charges, according to Breitbart.



The Chicago Police Department was on the scene assisting the Secret Service with a “law enforcement matter,” according to a CPD spokesman.

What could have compelled this amazing woman to spit upon the bumbling offspring of our horrible president? Who knows, but certainly not this dumb shit Republicans will surely be talking about for the rest of this week.

