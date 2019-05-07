Photo: Alex Wong/Getty

Former Trump lawyer and current prison inmate Michael Cohen said in a recording earlier this year that he helped conservative scumbag Jerry Falwell Jr. cover up “personal” photographs of the sort that would generally be kept “between husband and wife,” according to Reuters. Cohen helped Falwell out with this dilemma in 2016, months before Falwell endorsed Trump for president.



That these photos of Falwell exist at all is ironclad proof that we live in hell.

Falwell, whose father was a well-known conservative evangelical psycho, is the president of the hyper-Christian Liberty University. Leaked nudes wouldn’t exactly be a good look for him.



The Falwells declined Reuters’ request for comment.



This cursed story was uncovered via a secret recording of a phone call made by comedian Tom Arnold to Cohen in March and obtained by the Wall Street Journal last month. Cohen’s comments about Falwell on the call weren’t previously reported.

From Reuters:

The Falwells wanted to keep “a bunch of photographs, personal photographs” from becoming public, Cohen told Arnold. “I actually have one of the photos,” he said, without going into specifics. “It’s terrible.”

Michael, we believe you!!! Please don’t say more!!!

What did Cohen actually do to fix the situation for Falwell?

The source said Cohen flew to Florida and soon met with an attorney for the person with the photographs. Cohen spoke with the attorney, telling the lawyer that his client was committing a crime, and that law enforcement authorities would be called if the demands didn’t stop, the source said. The matter was soon resolved, the source said, and the lawyer told Cohen that all of the photographs were destroyed.

Thank god.

Two sources told Reuters that Cohen later convinced Falwell to endorse Trump for president before the Iowa caucuses. The sources told Reuters that the endorsement was not connected with Cohen’s help on the photograph issue. Regardless, Falwell’s endorsement was a major boon for Trump’s credibility with evangelicals at a critical point in his campaign.

Cohen reported to prison in upstate New York earlier this week to serve out a three year sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion. In his call with Arnold, Cohen said that he pleaded guilty to crimes he didn’t actually commit in order to protect his wife.

“I love this woman, and I am not going to let her get dragged into the mud of this crap,” Cohen apparently said on the call. “And I never thought the judge was going to throw a three-year fricking sentence.”