Image: Good Boys (Universal Pictures)

If you are anything like me, an otherwise casual consumer of popular media, then you are also likely perplexed and feeling gaslit by the current torrent of television shows and movies with BOY in the title. I’m going to tell you the difference between the three (THAT I KNOW OF) pieces of pop culture being promoted right now that contain the name “boy” in their title, and you’re going to hate it, but probably not as much as the marketing departments for the studios/networks behind these projects.

OK!

First we have THE BOYS, an AMAZON TV SERIES about SUPERHEROES (I guess?):

THE BOYS is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about “The Seven,” and their formidable Vought backing.

Advertisement

Now I’ve heard everything!

Next we have GOOD BOYS, a MOVIE from UNIVERSAL PICTURES about pre-pubescent boys behaving like post-adolescent man-children (RATED R):

Just how bad can one day get? The creative minds behind Superbad, Pineapple Express and Sausage Party take on sixth grade hard in the outrageous comedy, Good Boys. After being invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max (Room’s Jacob Tremblay) is panicking because he doesn’t know how to kiss. Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends Thor (Brady Noon, HBO’s Boardwalk Empire) and Lucas (Keith L. Williams, Fox’s The Last Man On Earth) decide to use Max’s dad’s drone – which Max is forbidden to touch – to spy (they think) on a teenage couple making out next door. But when things go ridiculously wrong, the drone is destroyed. Desperate to replace it before Max’s dad (Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth) gets home, the boys skip school and set off on an odyssey of epically bad decisions involving some accidentally stolen drugs, frat-house paintball, and running from both the cops and terrifying teenage girls (Life of the Party’s Molly Gordon and Ocean’s Eight’s Midori Francis).

Advertisement

Haha, no thanks!

Finally, we have OUR BOYS, an ISRAELI MINISERIES about uh set to air on HBO:

In the summer of 2014, three Jewish teenagers are kidnapped and murdered by Hamas militants. Israel is shocked, shaken and furious. Two days later, the burned body of a Palestinian teenager from eastern Jerusalem is found in a forest on the western outskirts of the city. In the ensuing days, an agent from the internal terror division of the Shin Bet investigates the murder, while the parents of the slain teenager begin their long and anguished journey toward justice and consolation. Filmed in Israel, Our Boys is based on the true events which led to the outbreak of war in Gaza. The series follows the investigation of Mohammed Abu Khdeir’s murder, and tells the story of all those involved, Jews and Arabs alike, whose lives were forever changed by these events.

Advertisement

Very much in keeping with our theme here, huh?

And now you know which BOY media you might consume one day, if you want. I personally will not be consuming any of these aforementioned pieces of BOY content, but to each their own.