President Donald Trump is clearly rattled by the whistleblower complaint. So much so that Trump absolutely unloaded on the whistleblower at a private breakfast in New York City on Thursday.

In the comments, he called reporters “scum” and “some of the worst human beings you’ll ever meet,” per audio published by the Los Angeles Times. Even worse, Trump riffed on executing the whistleblower ( who has been identified by The New York Times as a CIA officer), or someone who gave the whistleblower the information.

His most inflammatory comments were: “I want to know who’s the person, who’s the person who gave the whistle-blower the information? Because that’s close to a spy. You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”



And now there’s video, from Bloomberg. It’s even more disturbing to watch, and it was pretty disturbing just to read.