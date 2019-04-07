Photo: Getty

Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer and a man not known for making sensible declarations, accidentally said something that bordered on wise on CBS’ Face the Nation today, which was: Why not send the full Mueller report to Congress? There’s nothing to hide!



“Believe me, there was nothing there,” he told host Margaret Brennan, adding that “Except for little quibbles, I’m not worried about the report at all.” From Politico:

“If Andrew Weissmann, who was crying at Hillary Clinton’s losing party, couldn’t find anything,” Giuliani said, referring to a lawyer on Mueller’s team, “believe me, there was nothing there.” Asked by CBS host Margaret Brennan if the president has any qualms with the whole report being released, Giuliani said, “No Republican is pushing back on full disclosure of the report.”

Advertisement

Mueller’s team has reportedly been quite displeased with Attorney General William Barr’s rosy summary of the 400-page report, saying it neglected to include key details from the investigation.

On the same program, House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler seemed to have a very different takeaway, asserting that the report could contain “grounds for impeachment.” Per NBC:

Asked about what the report might contain, Nadler said, “There could be grounds for impeachment, there could be grounds for other actions, there could be things the American people ought to know.” “You know, you can commit shameful acts, you can commit complete betrayals of the public interest without committing impeachable acts,” Nadler said. “And if you did that, the public ought to know that too. And the standard here is not an impeachment. The standard is we have to protect the public from presidential misconduct.”

Advertisement

In the event that the committee does receive the unredacted Mueller report, “certainly, some of it would not leak publicly,” Nadler said. But I mean, Giuliani said there’s nothing there anyway, so what’s the big deal, amirite? Also, if we’re going to follow that logic, there shouldn’t be any problem releasing the tax returns either, right Rudy? Riiight?