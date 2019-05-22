Photo: Getty

Nigel Farage, leader of the UK’s Brexit Party, spent part of today trapped on a bus because of the threat of being milkshaked.

While campaigning in Rochester ahead of tomorrow’s European Parliament elections, according to KentLive, “a couple of guys” armed “with milkshakes” led Farage to hide on his campaign bus, according to the bus’ driver. The driver added: “The police are there, we’ve spotted them and now Nigel isn’t getting off the bus.”

Repeat: Nigel is staying on the bus. We have a Code Vanilla.

Britain has been gripped by Milkshake Madness in the past few weeks, after a viral incident in which an absolute legend threw his McDonald’s milkshake on vile English Defense League founder Tommy Robinson. This spurred other milkshake attacks, including against Farage. Let’s take a look:

Photo: Getty

Advertisement

Haha.

It was the threat of more of this behavior that led Nigel to cower on his bus, per KentLive:

Three young men dressed in black with their hoods up and covering their faces with balaclavas were spotted at the back of the crowd. One supporter said they were carrying milkshakes and Farage was quickly alterted. As a preventative measure, Nigel was told not to get off the bus.

Unfortunately, Nigel is now free.

Our reporter at the scene Will Rider said: “Eventually he did come off but he only stepped about a metre away and chatted to some supporters. “He got back on the bus very quickly. “In all the other places he stopped off and walked down the high street. “There was a Brexit stall on this high street but he didn’t visit it. “He’s gone and everyone has left now.”

God bless KentLive for keeping us posted on Nigel and his day on the bus. Support your local news outlets: without them, we would not have known the joy of Nigel Staying On The Bus.