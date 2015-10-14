Perhaps you've heard of the crazy owl attacking the joggers in Bethesda, Maryland. He's now a very famous owl, making his way to the hallowed (web) pages of the Washington Post. Here's a little summary, via the Post:



Three runners have reported being attacked by a large bird, which one of them identified as an owl, while using the trail after nightfall or before dawn in the past two weeks, said Bill Hamilton, principal natural resources specialist for Montgomery Parks. All of the runners suffered minor scratches when the bird swooped down from behind their heads. What was most upsetting to them was the initial fright, Hamilton said — when they felt something whack them from behind and worried that it might be human, not avian.

They're cooking up some pretty sophisticated measures to stop the owl from doing its thing, according to the Virginian-Pilot:



Park staff put signs up on the trail Tuesday reading, "Caution! An aggressive owl lives here!"

Here's the thing: owl, you gotta relax, man! Take a breather! Chill out! Eat a snack and get back out there.

Advertisement

Michael Rosen is a reporter for Fusion based out of Oakland.