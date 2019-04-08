Screenshot: ABC

A good contender for “best feud on television” is the increasingly bitter battle between Joy Behar and Meghan McCain on The View. In today’s edition, things got so bad that Whoopi Goldberg had to step in. Guess who she sided with? (Hint: not Meghan.)



The setup was simple: Joy was talking when Meghan—who appears to be on a personal quest to make her co-hosts loathe her beyond measure—blithely cut in. Joy made the reasonable point that, uh, she was talking!

“Hold on, I listened to you, let me just finish,” Joy said. “Yeah, well, part of your job is to listen to me,” Meghan snapped back.

Cue the audience going, “oooooooohhhhhhh.” Yeah, I agree. Ooooooohhhhhhh, Meghan. Joy looked as genuinely stunned as I have ever seen her. Seriously, look at this.

Advertisement

Yiiiiikesssss.

Then Whoopi got involved. “Here’s what’s not going to happen today,” she told Meghan. “We’re not going to do this.” Hell yeah, Whoopi. Cue audience applause. We love it.

