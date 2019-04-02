Things Howard Schultz said on Fox News today: “Republicans are correct” about a need for tough borders, “it doesn’t matter how much” we tax the rich so long as it’s “more,” and some junk about funding ICE provided there’s a “deep sense of humanity.” Dumb Starbucks Man.
