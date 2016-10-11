A conservative woman took the internet by storm on Tuesday morning in a series of impassioned tweets where she excoriated Republican men who aren't condemning Donald Trump's misogyny.
Marybeth Glenn, who tweets @MBGlenn, called the GOP nominee a "Trojan horse nationalist sexual predator" who's destroying the party and addressed the "coward" Republicans defending Trump's latest remarks.
"He treats women like dogs, and you go against everything I – and other female conservatives – said you were & back down like cowards," Glenn tweeted.
She also said: "I'm sooo done. If you can’t stand up for women & unendorse this piece of human garbage, you deserve every charge of sexism thrown at you."
It's worth reading the entire thread:
