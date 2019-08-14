Photo: Stephanie Keith (Getty)

Former UFC fighter Igor Zinoviev reportedly worked as the late accused sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein’s driver, bodyguard, and personal trainer. Apparently, he travelled with Epstein and lived at his Palm Beach, Florida house for five or six years. Epstein was found dead in his jail cell Saturday after an alleged suicide.



On Wednesday, New York Magazine’s Intelligencer published an interview that you honestly just have to read for yourself.

Journalist M.L. Nestel and Zinoviev had previously spoken in 2015 in an on-the-record interview that was never published. This time around, Nestel repeated some of what the two had discussed in their earlier interview:

M.L. Nestel: In our conversation in 2015, you described his relationship with teenage girlfriends: “So many time I tried to stop him. I try to tell tell him my opinion about that. He don’t listen to me. That’s the reason why I’m not working for him no more. I make him do that — to let me go.” Do you remember saying that? Zinoviev: It’s not the teenage girls. I never see the teenage girls. I tell you I never see teenage girls. Plenty of times when I work for him I never see anything unproper or teenage girls around him.

Nestel then said that in 2015, Zinoviev had said of Epstein: “Me personally, if I caught him with my daughter or something do that — I’m not going to go to police. I do something else. Much worse. That guy could try to sue me and manipulate the situation with his money. That’s the American way.”



It seems like Zinoviev was a little too honest in the past and got scared. But you guys? Please buckle your seatbelts for what’s coming next, when Nestel asked Zinoviev about something else the two had discussed:

Nestel: One thing you told me, for instance — okay, one thing you told me is he got a heads up when the authorities were going to come to his house the night before. Zinoviev: Listen, what you say is between you and me — Nestel: You told me he would get phone calls the night before and eight o’clock the police are going to come. He would get a heads up from local police. [Silence.] Nestel: You told me that, Igor. Want me to read the quote? Zinoviev: Well, you can read whatever you want right now. Don’t just — you can put yourself in big trouble. Nestel: You said: “He always do something wrong. There was some nights in question. There was at home arrest and police, before they come to the house, they call him and tell him they coming in at eight o’clock in the morning. It’s all corruption you know. It’s all bullshit.” Zinoviev: Listen, don’t put yourself in trouble. Seriously.

I mean, yeah. That really does explain a lot.

Anyone else feel like they could use a scalding hot shower right about now?

