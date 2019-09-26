Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

It’s only a matter of times before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement to begin an inquiry into impeachment sent Fox News into an utter tailspin, and Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman has the inside goss. There’s a lot happening at the conservative network.

Let’s start with the actual anonymous quotes from inside Fox News:

“This could unwind very fast, and I mean in days.”

“It’s management bedlam. This massive thing happened, and no one knows how to cover it.”

That “management bedlam” includes an on-air feud between anchor Shepard Smith and racist prime-time host Tucker Carlson. As reported by Sherman: Legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano told Smith that the president’s actions with the Ukrainian constituted a “crime.” Then a guest on Carlson’s show said Napolitano’s comment made him a “fool.” On Wednesday, Smith called Carlson “repugnant” on air. Apparently, Fox News brass had had enough! CEO Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace told the afternoon anchor on Thursday that Smith would be off the air if he continued to attack Carlson. (Even though Carlson’s the one whose ad dollars are tanking but whatever...)

But the most head-scratching part, in my opinion, is how former House Speaker Paul Ryan involved!!! Ryan is now a member of the Fox board, FYI, and he’s taking advantage of having the ear of Lachlan Murdoch. “‘Paul is embarrassed about Trump and now he has the power to do something about it,’ an executive who’s spoken with Ryan told me,” Sherman wrote. Ryan was the highest- ranking congressional Republican, yet only NOW he feels like he has enough power to stand up to the president! I am reeling!!

I’m excited to see how Fox News covers the impeachment inquiry, as well as the possible proceedings and trial.