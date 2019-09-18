Photo: AP

Notice anything about this picture of an old doofus named Donald Trump?



That’s right—his tie’s all askew!

No, no, I am of course talking about that CASH peeking out of Trump’s back pocket. (Reuters kind of gave the game away by spelling it out in its tweet, I suppose.) I’m sorry I’m making you peer any longer at Trump’s, er, shape than you would ever want to, but lean in and take a look. What is that, two $20s? It’s definitely multiple bills. Hey dummy, you’re gonna get robbed! A ruffian’s gonna pick your pocket! Some thief is gonna thieve ya! Now, of course, I am not recommending that someone try to steal money from the president, I am just being a good public citizen. Also I thought presidents don’t carry cash? Whatever.