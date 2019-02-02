Photo: Getty

Finally, some great 2020 news.



From Axios, whose fear you can almost feel bouncing off the screen:

Michael Bloomberg and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, each of whom were virtual locks to run [in 2020], are having serious second thoughts after watching Democrats embrace “Medicare for All,” big tax increases and the Green New Deal. Joe Biden, who still wants to run, is being advised to delay any plans to see how this lurch to the left plays out. If Biden runs, look for Bloomberg and McAuliffe to bow out, the sources tell us.

Oh my god, incredible stuff. But wait! There’s more. Again, from Axios (emphasis, as ever, theirs):

Iowa polling by a prominent 2020 hopeful found that the Democratic electorate has moved sharply left. For instance, the polling found that “socialism” had a net positive rating, while “capitalism” had a net negative rating.

Horrible politicians deciding that they might not have a shot in a presidential primary because voters believe in too many good policies? Joe Biden maybe being kept out of the race because it’s so clear he’s out of touch?? Socialism being seen as good and capitalism as bad??? I’m not sure I can deal with so much happy news in one day.