Most media outlets have tried to be appropriately mournful and respectful about the death of beloved chef, writer and travel host Anthony Bourdain on Friday. It is a terrible tragedy that needs to be treated with some sensitivity. Then there is Newsweek.

The formerly prestigious outlet has become a strange shell of itself ever since it was bought by dubious company IBT Media (the company has since rebranded to Newsweek Media Group.) It was most recently in the news for firing several staffers who were investigating their parent company’s alleged financial misconduct.

Here is how Newsweek responded to Bourdain’s death.

This, to put it mildly, is grimy as fuck. Bourdain’s daughter is 11 years old. Now she gets to have her very own Google-baiting article from the vultures of Newsweek, who are picking over every bit of this story.

But more respectable and random outlets are also joining in this ghoulish game, like...Good Housekeeping?

What is wrong with all of you people???



If you would like to speak with someone, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.