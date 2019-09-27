This Is the Horniest Anyone Has Ever Been

The Truth Hurts
I love Lizzo. I love Lizzo. And so it is with a heavy heart that I report that one Malcom in the Middle star has gotten absolutely too horny on main, and, to put it mildly, is already in her DMs.

Behold, the absolute second-horniest tweet you’ve ever seen.

Frankie Muniz.... I am at a loss for words. Someone please get this man.

Lizzo responded to Muniz’s full-court shot, quote tweeting his ask and correcting “accessory” to “accessorary,” an allusion to a lyric on her song with Missy Elliot, “Tempo”:

Since Muniz’s rudely brazen tweet, he has only upped his horndog antics, changing his Twitter profile photo to a fan illustration of Lizzo holding a chain attached to a collar around Muniz’ neck. The goddamn audacity.

TW: The abSOLUTE horniest tweet you’ve ever seen.

Lizzo: “My ass is not an accessorary.”

Frankie Muniz: “OK but mine is.”

Jesus Christ man, chill the fuck out!

