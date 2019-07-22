Screenshot: Fox Business

Logan Paul, one of the Pauls and a YouTuber most famous for offending the entire country of Japan, was on Fox Business today. Why? I am not the person to ask. I can tell you, though, that it was NUTS.



Actually, it makes sense—Paul, from all available evidence, is low-key evil, and so is Fox Business (well, hold the “low-key”). But hoo boy was I not prepared for whatever in the hell this thing was.

Some things Paul said:

“I am an ex-controversial YouTuber, that’s no longer me.”

“You’re talking about a lot of stuff I don’t really know much about, I’m kinda just out here.”

“I’m everywhere baby! And I’m nowhere, I’m like a ghost.”



“My expenses just surpassed my income for the first time ever...I’m definitely going downhill from here...I’m terrified. I think it’s the beginning of the end.”

“I also have pink-eye!”

“I’m so sorry, it’s not contagious. No, it is.”

“I’m the fastest entertainer on the planet. I could be the quickest man on the planet.”

He also clapped for himself at one point.

In between, Paul talked about how people watch videos and monetization, but, uh. Full video below: