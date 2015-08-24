한국어로 읽기 (Link to Korean-language version)

Earlier this year, Sarah Maslin Nir's New York Times exposé on working conditions in nail salons ignited a firestorm of outrage and debate over industry practices. Sukjong Hong, the creator of this graphic journalism piece, counts many salon workers among members of her community. Having taken part in a salon worker's wage recovery campaign, Hong provides a look at ongoing organizing efforts for better conditions, as well as nail workers' responses to the Times report. No actual names of nail salons were used in this piece.

Sukjong Hong is a freelance writer and artist working in journalism and graphic novels.



