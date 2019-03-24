Relying partly on his experience as a Marine, Richard McKinney made an improvised explosive device he planned to detonate near a mosque, resulting in massive casualties.

Such a scene is neither unfamiliar or difficult to imagine. Just this month, the attacks in New Zealand showed how hate and Islamophobia can culminate in violent terrorism.

Yet not only did McKinney not go through with his attack, he opened himself to learn and experience what it actually means to live as a Muslim in America.



The Secret Life of Muslims is a video series with a view on modern Islam you’re not getting on cable news. Check out new episodes every Wednesday.

