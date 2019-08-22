Photo: AP (Jeff Robertson)

A man was arrested and charged Wednesday after he allegedly posted threats online that he was going to “shoot up” a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in Washington, D.C.



Jacob Cooper, a 20-year-old from Tennessee, reportedly used social platform iFunny, which is a breeding ground for white supremacists. “Make sure you tell them about how I plan to shoot up a planned parenthood facility in Washington D.C., on August 19th at 3pm,” he wrote, according to prosecutors.

Cooper is the third person to be arrested for posting threats toward an abortion clinic on the site this month.

On Monday, 19-year-old Farhan Sheikh of Chicago was charged with allegedly posting threats to an abortion clinic on iFunny.

“I will proceed to slaughter and murder any doctor, patient, or visitor i see in the area and I will not back down,” he wrote according to reports.

He continued: “I am done with my state and thier [sic] bullshit abortion laws and allowing innocrnt [sic] kids to be slaughtered for the so called ‘womans right’ bullshit. Ive seen nothing but whores go out of the way to get an abortion, but no more.”

“To all the fbi agents in this app, I am NOT a satirical account,” he reportedly wrote on the site.“I post what I mean, and I WILL carry out what I post.”

Justin Olsen, 18, of Ohio, was arrested earlier this month for posting threats on iFunny including a gif of a man shooting a gun in each hand. The caption is “me walking into the nearest Planned Parenthood.” According to court filings, he admitted he had posted the comments but said that they were “only a joke.”



Agents reportedly seized 15 rifles, 10 semiautomatic pistols, and 10,000 rounds of ammunition during a raid where he lived. On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Olsen, charging him with making threats against law enforcement.

Sheikh referred to Olsen by his iFunny username in a post: “The[y] arrested armyofchrist for no reason except surpressing [sic] us and our freedoms,” Sheikh wrote. “I will do the same to these fucking whores who think its a ‘freedom’ to murder an innocent life. come after me you degenerate government puppets, stop me if you can...”

In 2015, Robert Lewis Dear shot people at the Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood, killing three and wounding nine. He admitted to the shooting, telling police he was “upset with them performing abortions and the selling of baby parts.”

