Founded by Time Inc. in 1998 and shut down in 2006, Teen People magazine now mostly exists only on Tumblr and eBay. But we got our hands on every single issue from the year 2000, which was fifteen years ago.

Each month this year, we’re taking a look inside the groundbreaking glossy.

This month: the June/July 2000 issue, on stands fifteen years ago.

The cover features Eve, Mandy Moore, and a curly-headed Justin Timberlake (whose hair is longer than Eve's), as well as the cover line "I shot my best friend."

One of the first ads inside the issue is for Gelly Roll rollerball pens, and features a dreamy, introspective, pink-haired Pink. Do teens hand-write much of anything anymore? How long will that last?

There's also an ad for Evian, starring a model as a mermaid — a concept Ben Stiller mocked in the 2001 film Zoolander.

Page 50: Remember when Drew Barrymore and Tom Green were a couple? Remember when Aaliyah was still alive? Remember when JC Chasez took a selfie with a Polaroid? Memories.

Also in the year 2000: South Park's Matt Stone and Trey Parker dressed as Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow. For the Oscars.

Page 67: The "Trendspotting" feature takes us to San Diego, where it's all about baggy jeans, tube tops and a "laid-back" look.

The cover story begins on page 80, with short profiles of folks who are still fairly famous in the biz — Justin Timberlake, Eve, Mandy Moore — as well as some names you may have forgotten: Mena Suvari, Carly Pope, Charlotte Church, Brendan Fehr.

Such interesting things have happened now with the cast of That '70s Show. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are married; Kutcher and Danny Masterson are going to play brothers in a new Netflix series; and Laura Prepon's hair color has gone from orange to black for Orange Is The New Black.

All of these people have kept their careers going!

Page 112 takes you where you never knew you wanted to go: Inside Lou Bega's closet. A little bit of pinstripes in his life, a little bit of satin-banded hats by his side.

Flipping farther along, on page 184, we see the amazing futuristic fashions of the year 2000: Shimmery gold (Moby, you look great) and denim bustiers. So shiny. So tacky.

Finally: Hot gear of the year 2000 includes a Cybiko Wireless Intertainment System.

That's Intertainment with an i. Way before the iPhone was invented, you could "play games or send your friends instant messages." Found one of these on eBay for $50, if you're interested.

Coming next: The August 2000 issue, starring Mr. Thong Song himself, Sisqó.

