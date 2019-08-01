In a rare moment of moral clarity, Tomi Lahren apologized for accusing California Sen. Kamala Harris of using her personal relationship with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown to advance her career.

During Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, Lahren tweeted asking Harris if she slept her “way to the top with Willie Brown.”



Lahren subsequently shared a USA Today article from earlier this year in which Brown claimed he “may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions” when he was speaker of the California State Assembly.

Lahren probably knew she’d miscalculated when even her conservative media colleagues spoke up to shame her for the sexist remarks.

Although Lahren left the tweets up, she apologized this morning, saying she used the “wrong choice of words” and that in the future, she’d stick to the “many other things to take her to task” in criticizing Harris.

Sorry for doing a sexism! But not, you know, all those other batshit crazy things.