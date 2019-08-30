Photo: Andrew Harnik (AP)

Madeleine Westerhout, the longtime personal assistant to President Donald Trump, abruptly resigned on Thursday after the president reportedly became aware she blabbed about the president’s family and West Wing business to members of the media, the New York Times reported.

Westerhout, whom Trump had reportedly taken to calling “my beautiful beauty,” had been with the administration since the president first took office, and in February of this year was promoted to director of Oval Office operations, where she essentially oversaw the day to day business of managing the president’s schedule, appointments, and communications.

According to the Times, Westerhout offered her resignation on Thursday after Trump was informed she had “indiscreetly shared details about his family and the Oval Office operations she was part of at a recent off-the-record dinner with reporters staying at hotels near Bedminster, N.J.” It’s unclear what she disclosed; I have reached out to the White House for comment on Westerhout’s departure and will update this story if they respond.

Despite her position as the president’s personal gatekeeper, Westerhout is perhaps best known for reportedly sobbing on the night of Trump’s election, where journalist Tim Alberta described her as “inconsolable” in his book American Carnage.

Trump has previously called White House leakers “traitors and cowards” and vowed to “find out who they are.”

Westerhout can now presumably look forward to a lifetime of book offers, TV appearances, and congressional subpoenas.