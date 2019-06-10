Photo: Andrew Harnik (AP)

The tree is dead. Which tree? This tree.



The tree, given in the spirit of friendship and remembrance, is dead.

As The Guardian reported on Monday, the tree died alone, in quarantine, after being uprooted from the ground in which it was ceremonially planted:

Once the cameras had departed, the tree was uprooted and placed into quarantine to avoid the spread of non-native diseases and invasive insects. Gérard Araud, the then French ambassador to the US, explained the quarantine was “mandatory for any living organism imported into America” and said the tree would be replanted later. Images showed only a yellow patch of grass in the spot on the White House south lawn where the tree had been planted. [...] Now it appears the oak did not survive its time in quarantine. Its death was confirmed by a diplomatic source to Agence France-Presse. Just like the Macron-Trump love-in, it is no more.﻿



RIP to the tree, gone long before its time, not unlike the once-fledging friendship between Trump and Macron, killed by this idiot.