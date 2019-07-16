Photo: AP

We’ve entered day three of the president doubling down on his overtly racist attacks against “the Squad” of four Democratic congresswomen of color—Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley—after demanding the group “go back” to their own countries on Sunday morning.



Let’s go, unfortunately, to the tweets from this morning:



Trump’s latest attack comes after a blistering Monday afternoon press conference where the congresswomen in question urged the public not to “take the bait” and laid bare the many, many instances of Trump’s revolting and xenophobic behavior.



While Trump’s racism has elicited near universal condemnation from congressional Democrats, Republicans have been much less willing to call the president out for his racism; those who have reluctantly done so have made a point to shoehorn in smearing the four congresswomen at the same time.



The White House and its allies in the conservative media, meanwhile, have continued to insist that nothing the president has done or said was racist in the first place.



Later today, the House will vote on a resolution condemning Trump for his latest xenophobic broadside against its members. Should the resolution pass, it’s a safe bet that Trump will lash out with even more bigoted attacks, and we will, once again, be subjected to more early morning tweets reminding us that the president of the United States is an unrepentant racist.



Update, 10:03 a.m. ET: He’s still going: