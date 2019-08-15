Photo: Michael Probst (AP)

If you haven’t already heard, we might all be standing at the precipice of a global economic recession—a chilling prospect that’s deeply concerning to anyone mildly interested in not going totally broke.



But, if you’re in the close orbit of Donald Trump, there’s an even more pressing worry beyond the risk of total financial ruin: the fact that a world-wide economic shitstorm could be pretty bad for the re-election of a president who, incidentally, is too rich to actually be affected by all this.

“I’m very worried about the latest economic data. A lot of us are concerned,” someone identified as “a source close to President Trump” told Axios on Thursday.

“Without the narrative on the economy, he can’t win,” the person added.

Oh no, not his precious narrative! Heavens to Betsy!

With millions of Americans—and billions of others worldwide—absolutely petrified at the prospect of losing their homes, their retirement funds, and any number of other forms of financial ruin, it’s great to see the president’s allies focused on what really matters: Will this make Donald Trump look...worse?