Photo: Karen Ducey (Getty Images)

It appears that Donald Trump is upset that law enforcement is rounding up his racist buddies ahead of a right-wing rally scheduled for Saturday in Portland, Oregon.

Thousands are expected to show up at a demonstration organized by the Proud Boys and former InfoWars staffer Joe Biggs. The event, called “End Domestic Terrorism,” aims to gaslight officials into declaring Antifa a “domestic terrorist organization,” according to USA Today. Neo-Nazis and other white supremacist groups also were expected to attend, with people flying in from around the country late this week.



Ahead of the rally, several members of right-wing extremist groups, including Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson, were arrested on Friday and charged with felony counts of rioting, stemming from a violent confrontation last May. In addition to Gibson, five others were arrested in “a signal from police to organizers to remain peaceful or stay away,” the Associated Press reported. The arrests threw the extremist groups into disarray on Friday.



Nevertheless, Gibson, who reportedly was not involved in organizing this weekend’s rally, urged people to show up “one hundred-fold” following his arrest. Several counterprotesters, including members of Antifa, also are expected to attend.



Advertisement

Trump, rather than praising law enforcement for its crackdown, sided with the racists and went after Antifa, threatening once again to declare the group a domestic terrorist organization. Trump also sent a message to Portland’s mayor, Ted Wheeler, whom the president probably saw on Fox News.



“Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an ‘ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.’” Trump shouted on Twitter on Saturday. “Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job!”



Advertisement

There isn’t much difference between this tweet and Trump’s comments following the 2017 Charlottesville attacks about “fine people” being on “both sides” of the clashes. By now, we all know the president of the United States is a white supremacist. He also likes to stoke violence.



Advertisement

Meanwhile, the mayor of Portland spoke clearly about the dangers of hate speech and violent rhetoric. “We don’t want your hatred, we don’t want your violence, but if you come here, we’re going to be prepared,” Wheeler told Fox News on Friday.



He added, “We’re seeing a rise in hate speech, in intolerance, in racism, in division.”



Advertisement

Referring to the neo-Nazis and other members of hate groups, Wheeler said, “They’re coming to Portland because they know there will be a conflict.”



They also now know, thanks to Trump’s tweet, that they have the support of the president of the United States.

